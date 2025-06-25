Jimmy Uso's WWE status for Night of Champions 2025 (Exclusive)

Jimmy Uso has somewhat been floundering in WWE since Jey Uso embarked on a singles run and the original Bloodline ended. Big Jim hasn't had any particular storyline of his own in recent months. The last concrete program he was featured in was between Jey and Gunther before WrestleMania 41.

WrestleVotes has now reported that Jimmy might be seen on TV more often and could make an appearance at WWE Night of Champions. On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo ganged up on Jacob Fatu and launched an attack on the United States Champion.

Jimmy Uso came out in support of his cousin and helped Fatu fend off Sikoa and Mateo. On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider said that he expected the abovementioned story to pick up now, and it could see Jimmy get involved in one way or the other in Saudi Arabia.

"Well, [Jimmy] looks to be aligned with Jacob Fatu after Friday night's edition of SmackDown, going up with Solo and JC Mateo. I'd imagine they show up in Saudi Arabia in some form and that story picks up a little bit, but, yeah, Jimmy will be back on TV more regularly now he's got a program to work," WrestleVotes said. [From 34:30 onwards]

Jey Uso has carved out a successful singles career for himself with a WWE World Heavyweight Championship run and a Royal Rumble victory. However, Jimmy hasn't been able to do so just yet. A potential showdown between Fatu and Big Jim for the United States Title could be an interesting storyline.

