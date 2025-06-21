Jimmy Uso suffers embarrasing botch on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was on hand to make the save this week on WWE SmackDown as Jacob Fatu was attacked by both JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa.

Uso ran out to the ring as Fatu was being attacked and appeared to lose his footing at the top of the ramp. Uso looked as though he was then limping, but was able to get to the ring and finish the segment where he seemingly aligned with Jacob Fatu.

Much like the current angle between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, both men have the same enemies at this point, but it's unclear if they can remain on the same page. Jimmy Uso has been trying to take out Mateo and Sikoa in recent weeks, and Solo has made it clear that he didn't want to hurt Jimmy because he was hoping he would return to the family.

It seems that this may no longer be the case now that Fatu and Uso are on the same page, and while there was a United States Championship challenge thrown down by Fatu, it seems that this could be heading towards a tag team match in the near future.

It's unclear if this will happen on SmackDown or at WWE Night of Champions next weekend.

