  • Jimmy Uso sends 1-word message to Naomi amid her WWE hiatus

Jimmy Uso sends 1-word message to Naomi amid her WWE hiatus

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 07, 2025 09:10 GMT
Jimmy Uso is former WWE Tag Team Champion! (Credits: Jimmy Uso
Jimmy Uso is a former WWE Tag Team Champion (Image credits: Naomi's X profile)

WWE star Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship earlier this year after announcing her pregnancy with her husband, Jimmy Uso, on Monday Night RAW. Amid The Glow's hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, Big Jim sent her a one-word message.

Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso is currently involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He is also beefing with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Jimmy recently posted a new picture of his wife, Naomi, on his official Instagram account and sent her a one-word message.

"Cookin," Jimmy wrote.

The Glow was seen sporting black attire in the picture. Check out a screenshot of Jimmy Uso's Instagram Story below.

Jimmy Uso&#039;s IG story! (Credits: Jimmy Uso&#039;s Instagram story)
Jimmy Uso's IG story! (Credits: Jimmy Uso's Instagram story)

Naomi captured the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025, cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank briefcase during the title bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Jimmy Uso thinks former WWE champion's entrance has surpassed The Undertaker's

In a recent interview with ESPN, Big Jim claimed that his brother, Jey Uso's, entrance has surpassed The Undertaker's and The Rock's entrances. Here is what Jimmy said about the former World Heavyweight Champion:

"He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game," Jimmy said. "I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come [sic] out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!"
With a wild storyline involving the OG Bloodline unfolding on RAW, it will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for Big Jim in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Jimmy's opinion on Jey Uso's entrance? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

bell-icon Manage notifications