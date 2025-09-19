Jimmy Uso claims former WWE World Champion's entrance is better than The Undertaker's or The Rock's

Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso made a bold statement earlier today, as he believes Jey Uso's entrance has topped those of The Undertaker and The Rock.

WWE fans around the globe have been Yeeting alongside Main Event Jey for a few years now. Whether RAW is airing from the United States, France, or Saudi Arabia, stadiums rise to their feet when the former World Heavyweight Champion arrives. It's a reaction that most wrestlers dream about. But does it compare to the goosebumps fans feel when The Great One or The Deadman arrives?

His twin certainly seems to think so. Speaking at the ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special show today, Big Jim praised his brother and longtime tag team partner.

"He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!" Jimmy Uso said.

Even Tyrese Haliburton has caught the Yeet fever, as can be seen in the video above. Whether or not one agrees with Big Jim's statement or not, it's hard to deny the emotions Main Event Jey elicits from the WWE Universe.

The Usos battle The Vision at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos recently reunited after both Big Jim and Main Event Jey went solo for a few years. While Jimmy picked up some strong wins, it was Jey who would be the first to capture singles gold, winning both the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships on RAW.

Jimmy then saved Jey from a beatdown by The Vision on the September 1 episode of RAW, officially reuniting one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. Despite being in disagreement a few times since then, especially when it comes to LA Knight, they're again a united front.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been battling Jey Uso for months, but how will they handle The Usos as a unit? Only time will tell.

If you use the quote above, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

