Jimmy Uso claims former WWE World Champion's entrance is better than The Undertaker's or The Rock's

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 19, 2025 22:42 GMT
Does Jey Uso have a better entrance than these WWE legends? (Credit: WWE.com)
The Rock and The Undertaker come face to face at WrestleMania 40 [Image credit: WWE.com]

Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso made a bold statement earlier today, as he believes Jey Uso's entrance has topped those of The Undertaker and The Rock.

Ad

WWE fans around the globe have been Yeeting alongside Main Event Jey for a few years now. Whether RAW is airing from the United States, France, or Saudi Arabia, stadiums rise to their feet when the former World Heavyweight Champion arrives. It's a reaction that most wrestlers dream about. But does it compare to the goosebumps fans feel when The Great One or The Deadman arrives?

His twin certainly seems to think so. Speaking at the ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special show today, Big Jim praised his brother and longtime tag team partner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!" Jimmy Uso said.
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Even Tyrese Haliburton has caught the Yeet fever, as can be seen in the video above. Whether or not one agrees with Big Jim's statement or not, it's hard to deny the emotions Main Event Jey elicits from the WWE Universe.

The Usos battle The Vision at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos recently reunited after both Big Jim and Main Event Jey went solo for a few years. While Jimmy picked up some strong wins, it was Jey who would be the first to capture singles gold, winning both the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships on RAW.

Ad

Jimmy then saved Jey from a beatdown by The Vision on the September 1 episode of RAW, officially reuniting one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. Despite being in disagreement a few times since then, especially when it comes to LA Knight, they're again a united front.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been battling Jey Uso for months, but how will they handle The Usos as a unit? Only time will tell.

Ad

If you use the quote above, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications