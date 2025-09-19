  • home icon
Jimmy Uso afraid for one reason before WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:08 GMT
There are some fears (Credit: WWE.com)

Jimmy Uso has confessed to having a case of the nerves before WWE Wrestlepalooza. The star is reuniting before WrestlePalooza.

Jimmy Uso spoke to Fox News recently about the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event. With the forthcoming reunion with Jey Uso at the event as they head into the match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, there have been some disagreements between the two brothers. While Jey Uso has been reluctant to be the helpful, always present star that he has been, Jimmy Uso has not been able to get on board with his brother there.

Now, the star has confessed that he is nervous and has a bit of fear heading into their match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He said that there were some doubts about their chemistry after so much time, and that was the major reason for his nerves.

"Honestly, bro, I think it’s more like a mental rust because you have those doubts – ‘Do the Usos still got that charisma? Do they still got that chemistry? Can they still go in there and let everybody know the reason why they were the longest-reigning tag team in WWE for a reason?’ That’s the only thing but I think that’s normal right?"
He added that there was nervousness, but felt that it was part of the job. He said that the fear and the nerves were something that just had to happen.

"That nervousness – if you ain’t kinda shaken, if you ain’t got that nervousness in you, it’s time to hang them boots up. I still feel it every day before we about to walk out through them curtains."
Jimmy Uso does not know how his brother Jey Uso does the walk through the WWE crowd

Speaking of his nerves, Jimmy Uso admitted that seeing his brother come out through the crowd was intense, given the nerves that it took to do that. He called the experience very intense.

"Hell man, I don’t see how my brother does it. He comes out every week in that crowd. It’s intense, man. I’ve been in the crowd with him a few times during his entrance, and I’ll tell you, that energy, that’s a real thing, man. We’re ready to keep it going and keep it moving and bring that energy in."

It remains to be seen what happens when the team finally reunites.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
