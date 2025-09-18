Jey Uso makes public plea ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza: "It's something different"

Jey Uso sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his reunion with Jimmy Uso at Wrestlepalooza. The Usos are set to team up for the first time in six months to battle The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Wrestlepalooza is the first PLE under the partnership between WWE and ESPN. Several WWE stars have done a lot of PR work to promote the event on ESPN shows this week, with Jimmy and Jey Uso visiting SportsCenter on Wednesday.

When asked for a message to longtime fans and potential new watchers, "Main Event" Jey encouraged everyone to tune in for Wrestlepalooza. The former World Heavyweight Champion promised a lot of entertainment that separates WWE from other sports.

"I think people can expect like one of the dopest shows on ESPN. And if you ain't never watched no wrestling, like please tap in because it's something different. We going to hit you with something different. I like it because we're crossing from real sports fans with wrestling. Maybe you never watched wrestling before. I don't know, but man, please tap in. You know what I'm saying? It's a show we put on like no other," Jey said.

The last time The Usos teamed up was on the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated A-Town Down Under in a highly competitive match.

Jimmy Uso feeling nervous teaming up with Jey Uso at Wrestlepalooza

Even though it's only been six months since they last teamed up, Jimmy Uso is still feeling the nerves ahead of Wrestlepalooza. The Usos have been an official team since they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023.

"It's been a really a long time of me and my brother tag. So, Wrestlepalooza coming up, it's a lot of nerves. This is a whole new thing happening here. It's been a while since I stepped in the ring with my brother. So, we back at it again and it's time to get active," Jimmy said.

The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. They are eight-time tag team champions and hold the record for days as titleholders at 622 days.

