Vision member breaks character; heaps praise on Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' Vision teammate recently broke his on-screen heel persona to praise his opponent, Jey Uso, ahead of the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been in a heated feud with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso for weeks. The Usos have teamed up once again to combat the threat from The Vision. They are now set to lock horns in a Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza this weekend.

Ahead of the event, 'Big' Bronson Reed gave an interview on Busted Open, where he talked about his absence from WWE TV after an injury setback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The Vision member said that he kept his mindset strong while he was away from the ring and hoped he would return to take back the same spot in the company.

Reed added that he was glad he could return from injury as a main event star. He also praised Jey and Jimmy Uso as the greatest tag team of all time, before teasing that The Vision's storyline was about to get bigger.

"Through all those hurdles, you know, I made sure to have that [don't quit mindset] in the back of my mind and hoped that eventually I'll be in the position I'm in. And now, yeah, I'm main eventing RAW and I have this big match up with The Usos, who are coming back together, you know, and arguably one of the greatest tag teams of all time. And we have The Vision stuff going forward as well, which is just gonna get bigger and better. So, I'm happy to be in the position I'm in," he said.

Check out the interview below:

Bronson Reed broke character for Jey Uso at a WWE live event

During a WWE live event in July 2025, Bronson Reed broke his on-screen character to do Jey Uso's Yeet. Following this, he took to X/Twitter to write that he wanted to prove he was better than The Yeet Master in every way, even at the latter's "stupid Yeet."

"Awful. But I have to prove that I'm superior in every way to Jey Uso. Even if that means I do his stupid Yeet better than him," wrote Reed.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between The Vision and The Usos at Wrestlepalooza.

