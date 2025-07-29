WWE Superstar wants to prove that he's superior to Jey Uso in every way

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed wants to prove that he's superior to Jey Uso in every way. Reed and Jey will once again cross paths at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a tag team match.Reed and Jey faced off in a singles match on this week's Monday Night RAW. The show ended in chaos after Aus-Zilla and Bron Breakker took out Uso and Roman Reigns, with Breakker double spearing the OG Bloodline members through the barricade.Reed did the Yeet during a recent WWE house show. Reacting to the video, he claimed that he wanted to prove that he was superior to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in every way.&quot;Awful. But I have to prove that I'm superior in every way to jey uso. Even if that means I do his stupid yeet better than him,&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's response on X:Triple H warned Jey Uso about what could happen if he failed as a singles starOne of Triple H's backstage conversations with Jey Uso was revealed on WWE's Unreal docu-series on Netflix. The Game was seen explaining how keen he was on pushing the now-former World Heavyweight Champion.Jey Uso gained popularity in recent years as a singles star on RAW. This has led to him becoming one of the top stars on the roster. Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble event, Hunter said the following to The Yeet Man:&quot;I know there's a lot of newfound fame. I know there's a lot of newfound excitement and all that stuff. I want to put a rocket on your a**. That's what I've planned between now and 'Mania. I want to put a rocket on your a**. But I need to know that rocket doesn't crash-land. Does that make sense? If played right, we're just getting started. So, you're gonna have everything you can want in life. I believe in you,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey will team up with Roman Reigns on Night One of SummerSlam 2025. They will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match that was confirmed after the OTC's return.