Jimmy Uso sends a four-word message to Sami Zayn after the OG Bloodline reunites on WWE RAW

The OG Bloodline reunited on the the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. Sami Zayn and The Usos were back together for the first time in months, and Zayn also received a message from Jimmy Uso.
Zayn had been absent from WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens in their Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He also missed this year's WrestleMania but was in attendance for the show, and he even witnessed Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship.
Jimmy sent a message on Instagram to Zayn, reacting to his first comment after returning to WWE TV on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.
"They not ucey enough," wrote Jimmy.
Check out Jimmy's comment on Instagram under Zayn's post:
Jey Uso provided an update on The Usos' future after the OG Bloodline's reunion at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
Jey Uso commented on The Usos' future after Jey and Jimmy Uso teamed up with the OG Bloodline and CM Punk for a WarGames Match against the new Bloodline.
Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Jey Uso stated that his brother Jimmy could hold his ground as a singles competitor. He said:
“I think whatever presents a way toward us, man. The Usos will always be The Usos, right? And we did everything in tag team wrestling, I feel like. But they can't get this—they can get this work if they want it. Well, whatever happens, happens, you know what I'm saying? My twin brother, Jim, can hold his own on his—you know, [in] singles competition, too. And I like where we're at right now. We can move and groove either way. That's what I think."
Zayn and The Usos embraced in the ring on Monday Night RAW and even did their classic OG Bloodline handshake.
