Jimmy Uso sends a message to his brother Jey Uso after The Usos complete a huge milestone

Jimmy Uso sent a message to his brother Jey Uso after The Usos completed 15 years in WWE. The twins debuted alongside their family member Tamina on the May 24, 2010 episode of Monday Night RAW.

15 years later, The Usos have eight tag team championships together, and Jey is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Jimmy is signed to SmackDown, but he did help his brother in the build-up to WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, Jimmy dedicated a message to his brother Jey and celebrated their 15th anniversary in WWE.

"Thankyou brother. @uceyjucey God is great! #15," wrote Jimmy.

Check out Jimmy Uso's post on Instagram:

Jey Uso won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Gunther. Post-match, his brother, Jimmy Uso, joined him in the ring for the post-match celebrations.

Jimmy was left in a bloody mess after a brutal attack by Gunther in the lead-up to his title defense against Jey at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The twins, alongside Sami Zayn, also appeared on the first RAW after WrestleMania 41, but have been on separate paths ever since.

The Yeet Man successfully retained the World Heavyweight Championship over Logan Paul on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Jimmy's latest match occurred on SmackDown, where he teamed up with Rey Fenix against Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo.

