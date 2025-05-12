Jimmy Uso suddenly returns against forgotten 8-time champion but WWE does not broadcast it

Jimmy Uso was slaughtered by Gunther in front of his brother, Jey Uso, and was left unable to get up after the beatdown on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The star has now returned to action, but against a forgotten champion and WWE chose not to broadcast it.

Jimmy was last seen in a WWE ring when he battled Gunther on March 31 before WrestleMania. The Ring General made an example of him in front of his brother, absolutely destroying him in the process. The star returned to celebrate with his brother after Jey Uso won the match against Gunther at WrestleMania, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. However, other than that appearance, the star has not been seen much in WWE, and even then, he has not wrestled a single match. Now, he's back in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Now, fans have revealed that Jimmy Uso was part of a dark match ahead of WWE SmackDown with Shinsuke Nakamura last week. The two stars battled in a match in front of the audience. This match was not broadcast for fans at home. In the end, Jimmy hit Shinsuke with a Superkick and then a Spear, before picking up the win.

It has been a long time since Shinsuke Nakamura has been seen in a top feud as well. The star is a former WWE champion, having won titles eight times in the company, but has not really been a part of major storylines for quite a bit of time.

There's no clear story for what's next for Jimmy Uso

At this time, it's not certain what's next for Jimmy Uso. Roman Reigns is now without a real faction to back him up. Jey Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion and is busy. This leaves Jimmy Uso without a real faction or any storyline at this time.

While the star had a couple of interactions with R-Truth about John Cena's heel turn, that probably may not lead to significant things either.

It may be time for a bigger singles run for the star, but fans will have to wait and see what happens when he finally steps back in a WWE ring on TV.

