Jimmy Uso has a two-word message for WWE after R-Truth's release; seemingly makes a request

Jimmy Uso has sent a two-word message to WWE after the company released R-Truth. Jimmy and Truth were involved in a storyline on SmackDown, feuding against Solo Sikoa's faction.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Truth was in action against J.C. Mateo after confronting him backstage. Post-match, Jimmy saved Truth from Sikoa and Mateo, evening the numbers advantage.

Reacting to a backstage clip of them acknowledging each other as family, Jimmy sent a two-word message to WWE, seemingly asking them to continue the storyline.

"RUN THIS!" wrote Jimmy.

Check out a screengrab of Jimmy Uso's Instagram story:

R-Truth's final storylines in the WWE saw him getting involved with The Judgment Day, The Miz, John Cena, and Jimmy Uso. Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Miz at WrestleMania XL in a Ladder Match, giving him his first WrestleMania win in the process. At the time, he also confused himself as a member of The Judgment Day before eventually losing the titles to faction members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

He was then drafted to SmackDown, where he feuded with John Cena after accidentally costing Randy Orton the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Cena defeated Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

