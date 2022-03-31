Jinder Mahal explains how he plans to re-enter the World Championship picture (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal is aiming big this Friday. While he will not be a part of WrestleMania this year, he is competing on WrestleMania SmackDown in the prestigious Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the big event, Mahal explained how he's treating the upcoming episode of SmackDown, just as he would approach a WrestleMania:

"Yeah I’m feeling awesome. I’m treating this WrestleMania SmackDown just like it was a WrestleMania. The preparation is the same. The mindset is the same. I really want to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, cement my legacy, have that accomplishment in my resume," said Jinder Mahal. [0:27-0:52]

The 35-year-old believes that winning the big match would be the right stepping stone for him, leading him back into the World Championship picture:

"Winning something like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, I believe will put me back into the main spotlight, into Universal or WWE Championship territory or Intercontinental Championship territory. So, it’s super important to me," added Mahal. [0:52-1:10]

Check out the entire interview with Jinder Mahal by clicking on the video below:

Jinder Mahal joins a stacked roster of talent at WrestleMania SmackDown

As can be seen from the picture above, there are many contenders vying for the opportunity to win big, leading into the upcoming two-night event.

Among the favorites are United States Champion Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Robert Roode. It must also be noted that there are two giants in the match in the form of Commander Azeez and yes, Jinder Mahal's very own partner, Shanky.

It will be interesting to see if the two Indian stars can coexist when they're competing for the same opportunity. Who do you think comes out on top?

