Jinder Mahal reacts to Shanky's first post after unexpected WWE release

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has commented on Shanky's first post following his release.

Shanky is no longer with WWE. His last in-ring outing was a losing effort against Gunther at the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India. It was fitting that Shanky got to wrestle his last match in front of his fellow countrymen.

Shortly after his departure, Shanky shared a post on Instagram, in which he can be seen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The post received tons of responses from fans who were clearly not happy over his WWE release.

The post also received a reaction from former WWE Champion and Shanky's close friend Jinder Mahal.

Check out the post and a screengrab of Jinder's response below:

Jinder Mahal's response to Shanky's post

Jinder Mahal heaped big praise on Shanky ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023

At WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, Jinder teamed up with Sanga and Veer in a Six-Man Tag Team match against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The babyfaces picked up a big win when all was said and done.

Shortly before the event, Jinder spoke with WWE Now India and had high praise for Shanky. Here's what he said:

"I hear we have a special high-flyer from India even and I'm very excited to see him. Also there are two giants that we have [Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky], excited to see them. They almost remind me of a young Great Khali. I'm excited for them. They're the future, the next generation. Not only that, but they're going to inspire the next generation. Hopefully another tryout happens soon and we can get some more recruits. I would also like to see a Performance Center in India."

Unfortunately, Shanky's WWE run has come to an end. Only time will tell what's next for the 7-foot star following his WWE release.

Will you miss Shanky's hilarious antics on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments below.