WWE RAW star responds to recent comparisons to The Undertaker

Jinder Mahal has clarified that he was not trying to copy The Undertaker by riding a motorcycle on WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion rode a motorcycle into the WWE ThunderDome on the July 5 episode of RAW. A week later, Drew McIntyre tore the bike apart before kicking it over in the backstage area. Many WWE fans compared Mahal to The Undertaker on social media, earning him the nickname “JinderTaker.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal said he was aware of the memes being shared about him. He also insisted that he did not initially plan to draw comparisons between himself and The Undertaker:

“I actually quite enjoyed the memes,” Mahal said. “Some people made some remixes to my music and The Undertaker’s music mash-up. No, it wasn’t an attempt to pay homage to The Undertaker. Many WWE Superstars have rode motorcycles before.

“We were in Tampa at the ThunderDome and I live in Tampa, so sometimes I bring one of my cars. I unfortunately chose to bring my motorcycle, which was very sentimental to me. As I mentioned before, I bought it at the time when I was WWE Champion, so Drew obviously destroyed it, and there will be payback.”

Watch the video above to hear Jinder Mahal’s full story about his Undertaker-esque segment. He also gave his thoughts on possibly facing Brock Lesnar in WWE one day.

Why did The Undertaker ride a motorcycle?

The Undertaker's biker gimmick

In 2000, The Undertaker underwent a drastic transformation when he debuted a biker gimmick and became known as The American Badass. As part of the character change, he rode a motorcycle during his entrance instead of walking slowly to the ring.

The Undertaker switched back to his previous persona in 2004 before reviving his biker character during the Boneyard match against AJ Styles in 2020.

Lots of entertaining videos were created comparing Jinder Mahal to The Undertaker. The video above shows Mahal entering the WWE ThunderDome on a motorcycle while The Undertaker’s entrance theme plays in the background.

WWE fans in India can catch WWE SummerSlam 2021 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Jack Cunningham