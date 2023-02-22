Jinder Mahal's title shot comes to an abrupt end during WWE event

Jinder Mahal's NXT Title shot came to an abrupt end at the hands of Bron Breakker tonight on NXT.

A couple of weeks ago, Jinder Mahal surprised fans when he showed up in NXT to align himself with Indus Sher. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the show.

Last week, Jinder again pulled another shocker when he interrupted Bron Breakker's promo to challenge him to an NXT Championship bout. Breakker accepted and the match was made official for tonight's episode.

Both men put on a decent showing. There was really nothing special about the match and the crowd wasn't even into it. Jinder Mahal got the better of Bron early on by knocking him down a couple of times.

However, Bron Breakker recovered and brought the fight to the former WWE Champion. Indus Sher tried to get involved in the match early on but were stopped by the Creed Brothers, which led to a huge brawl between the two teams.

The match, however, ended in abrupt fashion when Breakker hit the spear after he escaped the Khallas.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes was seen looking down at Bron Breakker, hinting at a future match between the two men.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes