Jinder Mahal sends a message to Drew McIntyre before his match at WWE Backlash

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre go a long way back in the WWE.

Jinder Mahal knows what its like to be in a Championship match at WWE Backlash.

Who will walk away with the WWE Title?

Drew McIntyre is set to go head to head with Bobby Lashley in a few hours at WWE Backlash. McIntyre has come a long way from his 3 Man Band days with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. The match between Lashley and McIntyre will surely be an explosive one. The two will battle for McIntyre's WWE Championship which he won from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April.

Jinder Mahal's thoughts on Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, the set of hosts were previewing WWE Backlash. Jinder Mahal was a guest on the show. Mahal discussed many topics and spoke about the upcoming WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.

"I do not wish that I was @DMcIntyreWWE at #WWEBacklash, facing someone like @fightbobby."@JinderMahal thinks that the champ has a tall task ahead of him tonight. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/KdXz9qpQiO — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 14, 2020

Jinder Mahal has worked with both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the past. Mahal, McIntyre and Heath Slater were a part of 3 Man Band, an alliance formed in 2012. The team was disbanded in 2014, when the company released Mahal and McIntyre.

Jinder Mahal has also had a few segments on WWE RAW when they teamed together to face Finn Balor. Lashley was also a guest on one of Mahal's meditation sessions on the show. The Maharaja has also been in a few matches against The All-Mighty and knows what it is like to face Lashley.

Match Card for WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash takes place in a few hours, and there's more than one reason to get excited for it. Here is the list of matches the PPV entails:

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley - WWE Championship match

Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz & John Morrison - Universal Championship match

Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax - RAW Women's Championship match

Edge vs Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade - United States Championship match

Three years back at WWE Backlash, Jinder Mahal beat Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship in the promotion. He later lost the Championship to AJ Styles, ending his 170-day reign as Champion.