Jinder Mahal sends a request to Triple H for Royal Rumble 2024

Jinder Mahal made an emphatic return to WWE this year. So far, he's had nothing short of a great 2024, from confronting WWE legend The Rock, to having a World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins. Now, he has a huge request for Triple H regarding the Royal Rumble 2024.

The request in question is rather simple. Jinder Mahal addressed Triple H in a segment with WWE India, requesting the COO of the company to give him or any one of the members of Indus Sher a spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match:

"The way the year 2024 has been going, I feel like I can win it, but I’m trying my best to be in it. Let’s make noise. Let’s get the WWE Universe to tweet, get on social media, tag Triple H, let’s tag WWE, let’s make it happen. Let’s either get myself or one of Indus Sher, Veer or Sanga, at least in the Royal Rumble, one of us. India needs to be represented in the Royal Rumble, so guys, let’s make some noise. Let’s make it happen." [H/T: Fightful]

However, that is not all the Modern Day Maharaja had to say. Besides his desire to participate in the Rumble, Mahal is also confident he can win it all. This confidence comes from how well he has started the New Year.

This has prompted him to reach out to the WWE Universe, requesting them to flood social media. Given his enthusiasm, hopefully, we will see him make his mark on January 27th.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis would like Jinder Mahal to switch brands

With 2024 underway, Jinder Mahal has made a fresh start on Monday Night RAW. Given his last three weeks, it's hard not to feel like this is his year. However, one thing that has remained consistent about Mahal is his constant claim that he is overlooked.

Well, this time around, someone has listened. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently agreed with the former WWE Champion on Twitter that he has been overlooked. Aldis has offered to give him all the opportunities he requires if he were to switch to the blue brand.

It certainly is an interesting offer for Jinder Mahal to consider. If things don't change on RAW, there is no reason why he shouldn't entertain it.

Where do you think Mahal's talents can be best utilized? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

