SmackDown GM Nick Aldis sends interesting offer to former WWE Champion ahead of RAW

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has shared an interesting offer directed at a former WWE Champion ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's episode of RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. Seth Rollins is set to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled to return tonight, and The Judgment Day will be in action as well.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took to social media to send a message to Jinder Mahal. He noted that Mahal is overlooked on RAW and is welcome to have a conversation with him about joining the SmackDown roster.

"Best of luck to @JinderMahal in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match tonight on #RAW; I agree with you Mr. Mahal, you have been overlooked...on Raw. However, management has had a bit of a shake-up in recent months, and I'll think you'll find that #SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and I am always open to a conversation," he wrote.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis claims Roman Reigns is just a man

Nick Aldis has made it known that he is not intimidated by Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline interfered in the Triple Threat match between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. The match was supposed to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at Royal Rumble 2024, but it ended in disqualification after The Bloodline interfered.

However, after the match, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis approached The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, and informed him that Roman Reigns would now be defending the title in a Fatal 4-Way at the premium live event. Speaking on WWE's The Bump last week, Aldis stated that Reigns is just a man and the company is always bigger than one person.

"So the way I see it, while Roman (Reigns) is absolutely a generational talent, and absolutely one of the pillars of WWE. He's just a man, and WWE is always bigger than any one person," said Aldis. [From 40:27 - 40:45]

Nick Aldis is off to a great start as an authority figure on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can overcome the odds and retain his title in the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

