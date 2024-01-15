Former WWE Champion to return on RAW after 675 days to confront Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is the penultimate stop on the road to Royal Rumble 2024. The show could see Gunther finally find his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week, Ludwig Kaiser took out his frustrations on Kofi Kingston as he assaulted him following their match, seemingly writing the latter off TV. This came a week after Kingston inadvertently kicked Giovanni Vinci in the face, causing the bout to end prematurely since the Imperium member was hurt.

Gunther has been away from WWE for several weeks since he recently welcomed his first child with Jinny. But it was recently revealed that he will be part of this week's RAW.

Given that Imperium has taken out Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is still sidelined, only one man could make his return tonight on RAW to confront Gunther. Big E hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in 675 days, but it could finally be time for him to make his comeback to exact revenge on the heel faction.

Big E is a former WWE Champion and someone The Ring General cannot overlook. Since the Intercontinental Champion currently has no challenger for Royal Rumble 2024, E could be the perfect person to return and issue a challenge for the gold.

Will Big E be able to make his WWE return to confront Gunther?

Gunther has bested every man who has stepped in his way as Intercontinental Champion. He even surpassed Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record a few months ago.

The Ring General has never crossed paths with someone like Big E. Since the former WWE Champion might have the backing of The New Day when they return, he could be the perfect person to dethrone the Imperium leader.

Big E suffered a severe neck injury during a tag team match in March 2022 and has since been sidelined from in-ring action. He has continued to work for WWE as an ambassador and updated the fans regarding his injury status, which appears to be positive.

Do you think it's time for Big E to make his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

