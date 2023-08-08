Gunther shatters another WWE legend's record? The Honky Tonk Man's record title reign in jeopardy

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run is one of the most dominant reigns in WWE history. The Ring General continuously puts on a show against high-profile talents. Due to his dominance, he can break another legend's record if all goes to his plan.

The Austrian star won the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown by defeating Ricochet. He went on to defend the title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Rey Mysterio, and more. The Ring General is currently in his 423-day reign. He has already surpassed the records of Randy Savage, Don Muraco, and more.

Gunther is now close to overcoming Pedro Morales' reign, which is recognized to be 424 days. The Ring General could have a chance to be the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion on September 8, 2023, at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. This position is currently held by The Honky Tonk Man, whose reign lasted for 453 days.

The current Intercontinental Champion recently defended his title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. Both men put on another exciting match, but the challenger could not get the upper hand against the champion.

Is Gunther ready to be a dual champion in WWE?

The Ring General was aggressive when he won the Intercontinental Title last year

There have been several superstars in WWE history that have held two championships simultaneously. The former NXT UK Champion proved he could perform in that caliber, but he has other thoughts.

Gunther revealed that he could carry two championships if necessary. However, he believes there is still much to learn and is content with his current run with the IC title.

"I can carry both if necessary [laughs], there is still space. But no, I think there's a lot of room to grow still. I'm very pleased with how everything is going so far. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and they are in that World Heavyweight Title division. So at one point, if I want to get into the ring with those guys I will have to make that step," he said.

Who is Gunther's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship?

After defeating The Scottish Warrior, The Ring General must prepare for another type of superstar in Chad Gable.

The Imperium leader and Alpha Academy member clashed on a previous show of Monday Night RAW. The bout got a lot of praise for their performance. In this week's episode, Gable was successful in a number-one contender's match by defeating Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle. He is now set to challenge for the IC title next.

It remains to be seen if the RAW star will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion or if The Honky Tonk Man will retain his position.