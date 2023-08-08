5 Possible endings to Chad Gable versus Gunther for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable versus Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is happening. Master Gable became the new number one contender for the Ring General’s title on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gable bested Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal Four Way number one contender’s match on the red brand. He was able to secure the win after hitting Ciampa with a rolling German suplex. After the match, Gable celebrated his win with his young son.

As of this writing, WWE hasn’t announced any date or venue for Chad Gable versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It could happen on any episode of RAW this month or at the next Premium Live Event, which is Payback.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five possible endings to Chad Gable versus Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship:

#1. Gunther retains his title with a clean win

Gunther is one of those heels who rarely rely on outside interference or foreign objects to win matches, though they still make the most of opportunities inside the ring.

The Ring General didn’t need any sort of help to win matches against the likes of Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

The most obvious outcome for Chad Gable versus Gunther clearly favors The Ring General. The Champion will enter the ring, have a competitive match against the challenger, and he will grab a clean win.

#2. Chad Gable ends the Ring General’s historic reign

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. He is just a few days away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest Intercontinental title reign. But for that, he needs to get past the new number one contender first.

Master Gable’s incredible will and determination allowed him to outlast Gunther in their five minute-match on a previous episode of RAW. He might repeat the same feat and even end the Ring General’s stranglehold of the title.

Whatever the outcome might be, Chad Gable versus Gunther will be a match-of-the-year contender.

#3. Chad Gable versus Gunther ends in DQ

There’s no better way to drag a feud than to give a match the classic DQ ending. WWE doesn’t always have to resort to DQ endings, but that’s just Vince McMahon’s way of doing things, pal. The Intercontinental title defense could witness a DQ finish.

Here’s how the match plays out. Gunther and Gable put on another incredible match for the crowd in attendance and millions watching at home. The Alpha Academy star has momentum in his favor, but Imperium’s interference leads the match to a DQ finish.

#4. Neither man gets the decisive win

We’re talking about the classic double count-out ending here. As previously mentioned, Gable was able to secure a rare win over Gunther by forcing the Ring General out of the ring. The Austrian was unable to get back in time, losing the match in the process.

Their title match can follow the same ending sequence but with a little twist. Gunther and Chad Gable are exhausted after an extremely physical match-up. In an act of desperation, the challenger hits the champion with a rolling German on the table. Neither man is able to answer the referee’s 10-second call.

#5. Maxxine Dupri costs Master Gable the match

You probably won’t get the gist of this idea if you haven’t watched the latest episode of WWE RAW. Ludwig Kaiser is trying to shoosh away Maxxine from the Alpha Academy and has apparently succeeded in titillating the juices of her guilty pleasures.

Knowing WWE and their obsession with heel turns out of nowhere, the creative may very well book Maxxine Dupri to turn heel on the Alpha Academy by having her cost Chad Gable his Intercontinental title match against Gunther.

How would you book the ending to Chad Gable versus Gunther? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!