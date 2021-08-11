"We can all become champions" - Jinder Mahal shares advice for aspiring Indian WWE Superstars

Speaking with WWE India, Jinder Mahal discussed the potential of Indian talent in WWE who could soon become top names in the promotion.

Mahal shared some encouraging words for the aspiring wrestlers and gave some sincere advice on being successful in WWE:

"I'm very proud of everybody, not just Veer and Shanky. These guys are working very hard but [so are] many others at the performance center that you will see in the future. Just [my] advice to them is work hard, dream big, set goals, accomplish them. We can all become champions. Not only that, but to everybody in India, who aspires to be a WWE wrestler, someday a WWE Superstar, or a WWE Champion, it's more than possible. Work hard. We have Veer and Shanky. They are living proof of that, anything is possible if you are willing to work hard" - said Jinder Mahal

In the past, WWE has featured a plethora of Indian wrestlers. In January, earlier this year, WWE also presented Superstar Spectacle, which showcased Indian talent as part of a special show airing on Indian Republic Day.

Veer and Shanky are the latest Indian wrestlers to make their debut on the WWE Main Roster. We might see more in the future.

Jinder Mahal was the first ever Indian WWE Champion

Although Mahal was the first WWE Champion of Indian descent, he wasn't the first Indian to win a World Championship in WWE. In 2007, The Great Khali won a 20-man Battle Royal to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Khali had a dominant reign as he crushed top stars like Batista, Rey Mysterio and Kane.

