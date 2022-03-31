Jinder Mahal on The Undertaker's backstage role at WWE shows (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal says The Undertaker is always open to giving WWE Superstars advice when he is backstage at shows.

The man behind The Deadman’s menacing persona, Mark Calaway, led a private life away from the ring throughout his legendary career. However, since retiring in 2020, the 57-year-old has told many stories in media interviews about his interactions with WWE Superstars.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal revealed that the soon-to-be Hall of Famer often watches matches from the backstage area:

“Yeah, definitely [Undertaker gives superstars advice]... When he is there, he watches every match, gives every young wrestler advice. His advice is very, very valuable because he’s done it all.” [3:25-3:39]

In the video above, Mahal predicts Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and addresses Hulk Hogan’s recent Instagram comments about him.

How The Undertaker can teach WWE’s next generation

The Undertaker arguably has more experience as a superstar than anyone in the company’s history. The seven-time WWE World Champion worked as an in-ring competitor for 33 years between 1987 and 2020, with 30 of those years coming in WWE.

Given his vast knowledge, Jinder Mahal believes the WWE icon is the perfect person to help guide the company’s next crop of future stars:

“He understands the nuances of being a WWE Superstar, even just something small like his entrance or when you do a move, how to get the most crowd reaction. He’s very hands-on with all the WWE Superstars. It’s an honor to have him at the shows when he comes by. He’s always open for [giving] advice.” [3:39-4:02]

The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after WrestleMania SmackDown on Friday. Queen Sharmell, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Shad Gaspard, and Vader will also join the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

