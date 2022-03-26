Hulk Hogan says current WWE star on a losing streak could be "the new generation Hulk Hogan" with right push

WWE legend Hulk Hogan had major praise for a former WWE Champion in his latest Instagram post.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest legends to have graced a pro-wrestling ring. His time at the top during the 80s and the 90s gave fans some of the biggest moments in pro-wrestling history.

Hogan recently took to Instagram to heap praise on current superstar Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion is currently going through a rough patch and is on a losing streak on SmackDown.

His last win came against Ricochet in a dark match on SmackDown in December 2021. Since then, Mahal has lost eight straight matches.

Hogan shared a picture with Mahal on Instagram and had the following to say about him in the caption:

"The old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality, he’s a bad man brother, with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he’s got it all brother!!!!"

You can check out the post below:

The Hall of Famer was certainly all praise for the Indian-born superstar.

Hulk Hogan has previously heaved praise on John Cena

Over the past few decades, Hulk Hogan has remained one of the most decorated superstars of all time. The two-time Hall of Famer has been one of the stars from Vince McMahon's early days at the helm of the promotion.

His charisma and influence in the industry has led to the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena being compared to him.

John Cena's huge push in the 2000s led to many fans branding him his generation's Hogan. Cena wrestled in marquee matches at multiple WrestleManias and held the world title on 16 separate occasions. Back in 2014, Cena was set to defend his WWE World title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Mere days before the match, Hogan had the following to say about Cena:

"He loves being on the road, he’s got wrestling in his blood. And for him to be so graceful when he’s tired and there’s no sleep, no food and these Make-A-Wish kids come to him even for five minutes, he’ll spend a whole day with them. His priorities are in order. No matter what whether he wins or loses he’s still the man. To me, I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve done a lot to help this business, but it fails in comparison to what John Cena has done. In my opinion, John Cena is the greatest WWE champion of all time," said Hogan. [H/T Bleacher Report]

It's certainly a big deal for Jinder Mahal to receive praise from The Immortal One. Mahal has already held the WWE title on one occasion and still has a lot left in the tank. It remains to be seen, though, if he will ever receive the 'right push' that Hogan is talking about.

