Jinder Mahal slams fans who think he was an experimental champion

Jinder Mahal reacted to some fans calling him the experimental champion.

When Mahal won the WWE Championship at Battleground in 2017, he had to contend with criticism from fans stating that he was the worst WWE champion ever. His title reign ended within a few months when he got pinned by AJ Styles. Styles then faced Brock Lesnar at that year's Survivor Series - a match for which Jinder had initially been advertised.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Jinder detailed how he felt about fans calling him an unworthy champion. Mahal said it was an effort by some fans to downplay his achievements in the WWE, and hinted that his crowning moment as WWE Champion had nothing to do with WWE’s work in India. That was because WWE was well entrenched in expanding into the Indian market even before he became WWE champion.

“So this is just people downplaying my accomplishments. WWE Universe in India, their TV deals everything, were just as much in play when I was in 3MB. While I was released, I do believe WWE RAW was the live show on Sony... At that time they separated the rosters again, RAW and SmackDown, and they just needed some people who were TV-ready essentially to throw on and maybe highlight some of the newer talent. But somewhere along the line I knew this is my way in. This is my foot in the door. I'm going to knock the whole door down and I'm going to become WWE Champion,” Jinder Mahal said. (h/t GiveMeSport)

Motorcycles, swords, text messages, chairs, giants, lawyers aside. At #summerslam I expose @DMcIntyreWWE for using my playbook to becoming #wwechampion. Credit is overdue. https://t.co/hRnVyURVLN — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) August 13, 2021

Jinder Mahal worked hard for every opportunity

Jinder Mahal believes he has worked hard for the opportunity to shine at the top of the card. He's is set to face Drew McIntyre in a grudge match at SummerSlam this Saturday.

Mahal also likened his situation to Drew McIntyre and questioned why fans never pegged Drew as the experimental champion to pander to the UK audience.

Watch this exclusive interview with Jinder Mahal discussing his missed opportunity for a match with Brock Lesnar and much more.

