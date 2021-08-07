"His eyes lit up" - Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW star's reaction to seeing Goldberg in person

Jinder Mahal has revealed that Veer was “so excited” when he recently had the chance to see Bill Goldberg in person for the first time.

Goldberg returned to WWE on the July 19 episode of RAW to set up a match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Mahal, alongside Veer and Shanky, were backstage as Goldberg made his way to the entrance area for his segment.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal said he heard positive crowd reactions from the backstage area for Goldberg on this week’s RAW. He also recalled how Veer reacted when Goldberg walked past him before his confrontation with Lashley.

“When he made his return in Texas, I was also in Gorilla [backstage area] and I heard the reaction from the crowd,” Mahal said. “Everybody was super excited and, just to give you an example, right before Goldberg was due to come out in Dallas, I had a feeling Goldberg was coming and I told Veer. I said, ‘Hey, Goldberg is gonna come.’ We were in Gorilla and Goldberg was gonna pass him [Veer], and just his eyes lit up. He’s never met Goldberg before. He was so excited.”

Watch the video above to hear Jinder Mahal’s thoughts on Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and much more. He also spoke about the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar one day.

Jinder Mahal’s opinion on Goldberg returning as a part-timer

Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice in recent years

At the age of 54, Goldberg often receives criticism for taking a spot away from younger talents whenever he appears in WWE.

Jinder Mahal, 35, has no problem with Goldberg making sporadic appearances on WWE television. He also explained how the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer is supportive of other superstars in the locker room.

“He’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime type of talents, one of those generational talents,” Mahal added. “Goldberg is always welcome in WWE, always welcome in the locker room. He’s super cool backstage, he’s so supportive, loves all the young wrestlers, and I look forward to seeing him compete again at SummerSlam.”

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Although it has not yet been announced, Jinder Mahal also looks likely to compete in a match at the event against Drew McIntyre.

WWE fans in India can catch WWE SummerSlam 2021 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

Edited by Arvind Sriram