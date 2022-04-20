Joe Gacy plays mind games on NXT Superstar

NXT Superstar Joe Gacy continued to play mind games on NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Breakker issued a warning to Gacy regarding the consequences he would have to face for imprisoning his father two weeks ago. Gacy also stole Rick Steiner's Hall of Fame ring and claimed that it symbolized Steiner's sacrifice for his family.

He then continued to try and get inside Breakker's head, telling him to search for him in the arena.

Gacy signed with WWE in late 2020. In July 2021, he defeated Desmond Troy on 205 Live in his television debut.

He went on to participate in the NXT Breakout Tournament where he was eliminated in the first round. Prior to NXT, Gacy was associated with regional wrestling promotions Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Evolve.

Joe Gacy challenges Bron Breakker to a match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Joe Gacy's mind games on Bron Breakker continued throughout the latest edition of NXT. Finally, after the main event, Breakker confronted Gacy. The latter suggested a trade: Rick Steiner's Hall of Fame ring for a championship match.

The 34 year-old challenged Breakker for his NXT Championship at the upcoming NXT Spring Breakin' event. He stated that he was the only one who could lead and guide NXT.

Gacy has faced many NXT Superstars like Cameron Grimes and Tommaso Ciampa. Joe Gacy also faced Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT War Games last year but was unsuccessful.

At Spring Breakin', Gacy will have the biggest opportunity of his career as he looks to capture Breakker's NXT Title. While Breakker is a powerful physical force, it'll be interesting to see if he can overcome his foe's tricks and mindgames.

