NXT Superstar Joe Gacy gives update on when The Dyad may unmask

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy has taken to social media to talk about when The Dyad may unmask.

The hooded assailants have been close associates of Gacy during his recent feud against Bron Breakker. They were introduced en route to his pursuit of the NXT Title and have helped him in beatdowns on the current champion. Dressed in crimson robes and never revealing their faces, the team known as The Dyad made their in-ring debut last week on the show in the same attire.

Now, however, Gacy appears to be teasing a possible unmasking of the mysterious pair on social media. When a fan asked when The Dyad would show their faces, Gacy replied to the post by stating that they would be revealed when ready.

"When they are ready to be revealed to the world 🙂," Gacy wrote.

Gacy and The Dyad recently lost a six-man tag team match to Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen at an NXT 2.0 Live event in Largo, Florida.

Who was Joe Gacy before joining WWE?

Before he joined WWE's developmental system, Gacy wrestled on the independent circuit, sometimes as Psycho Joe.

Joe has been a part of notable independent promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Evolve. During his time with CZW, he won the promotion's World Heavyweight Championship on three separate occasions.

Gacy's last match before joining WWE was at CZW's Rollin' with the Punches event. On the night, Joe Gacy was defeated by Tony Deppen.

He has also been the Evolve Tag Team Champion and the NWA Force One Heavyweight Champion.

Joe Gacy made his NXT debut in August of last year and has been a feature on the brand ever since. Before being with The Dyad, he was associated with the recently-released Parker Boudreaux.

