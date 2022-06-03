"I’m so excited" - WWE Star Joe Gacy comments on NXT going on tour for the first time in 2 years

WWE Superstar Joe Gacy recently expressed his excitement regarding NXT's upcoming live event tour.

On June 10, Gacy and the rest of the NXT locker room will hit the road. WWE's developmental brand will be putting on shows across the state of Florida throughout June and July.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the NXT star stated how the pandemic held him back from touring, while expressing his delight at finally getting a chance to go on tour.

"I’m so excited, this is going to be my first time traveling for the company. I came in during the pandemic so things were very different when I first got here, minus going to Dallas for Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania... Being able to finally hit the road again and go out to all these different towns and cities, in Florida for now, hopefully, more later, but to be able to do that and finally get to see the different NXT crowds that are out there I think is going to be amazing," Gacy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Gacy, like many of the superstars in NXT, has only been performing for the last few years. As such, the chance to tour and wrestle in different towns will be a vital experience towards his growth as a WWE Superstar.

Joe Gacy is seeking championship gold

After weeks of psychological torment, NXT's outlandish character will finally get his chance to capture the brand's world title as he takes on Bron Breakker.

With a dominant moveset, Breakker has been able to put away anyone who has come in his way. It remains to be seen how Gacy will perform against the formidable Breakker.

Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy will meet this Saturday at NXT In Your House, with both superstars yearning to be named NXT Champion.

