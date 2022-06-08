Joe Gacy sends out a chilling message during NXT 2.0

Joe Gacy cuts a chilling promo during the latest episode of NXT 2.0. The superstar shared his plans for next week's show that involved The Diads.

In the weeks leading up to the NXT: In Your House event, Gacy was seen playing mind games against Bron Breakker. However, the former still lost the match for the title following their showdown on June 4. But it seems like the challenger won't lose focus in the upcoming days.

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count #WWENXT #NXTIYH Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship over Joe Gacy with all the mind games and near falls that was a great main event it played with your emotions Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship over Joe Gacy with all the mind games and near falls that was a great main event it played with your emotions💯#WWENXT #NXTIYH https://t.co/yFRjK2h77U

The superstar was once again in his signature dark and mysterious room during tonight's show, with two followers by the side. In the promo, Gacy expressed that when someone realizes they cannot make it alone, it's not a sign of weakness but strength.

He then motioned to the cloaked figures beside him, using them as examples. He claimed that those two opened their minds, and together, they are going to make big strides. Gacy mentioned that their message or cause is stronger than any symbols or worldly possessions.

To end the promo, the star announced that his followers can focus on themselves as his 'Diads' will be competing in the ring for next week's episode of the developmental brand.

For now, fans anticipate what more Joe Gacy can bring to the table and who are behind the cloaked followers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far