Joe Gacy sends eerie message to Bron Breakker on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Joe Gacy has taken to the ring to deliver an unsettling message to Bron Breakker on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

Gacy and Breakker have been feuding since the NXT: Stand and Deliver show. It all began when Gacy and former associate Harland kidnapped Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, stealing his Hall of Fame ring.

The two men faced each other for the title match at NXT: Spring Breakin'. Although Breakker won the bout, two hooded figures showed up after the match to hint that his ordeal was not yet over.

On the most recent edition of the developmental brand, Gacy took to the ring flanked by hooded assailants to address the NXT crowd and Breakker. Gacy assured Bron Breakker that he would eventually accept his message before promising to change the world. He went on to challenge the champion to another match.

No rematch between Gacy and Breakker has been announced as of yet. It also remains to be seen what Breakker's response to Joe's challenge will be.

What did you think of Joe Gacy's promo? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha