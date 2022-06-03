Joe Gacy talks about his most "surreal" day in WWE so far

WWE Superstar Joe Gacy recently looked back on his NXT debut and his emotions after signing with the company.

Before becoming an official star for WWE NXT in 2020, Gacy performed for various independent wrestling promotions for over ten years and had plenty of experience before moving to the company.

Despite his many years in the business, the NXT star, in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, said he still couldn't believe he was a WWE Superstar after his first day:

"So stepping into the Performance Center, my first day was very surreal for me. Before I came here, I’ve been doing this for like 12 years, maybe. So coming here for me was always what I wanted to do. To finally come here, sometimes I have to pinch myself and remind myself that this is real. This is my life every day." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

After years of working hard to earn his spot, Gacy's stardom is now reaching heights as he's currently one of the feature acts on NXT.

Joe Gacy on challenging for the NXT Championship

After less than two years in WWE, one of NXT's brightest stars will look to capture the show's biggest prize this Saturday.

At NXT In Your House, Joe Gacy will face current champion Bron Breakker, with the world title on the line.

Continuing his conversation with Denise Salcedo, the challenger for the NXT Championship said how crazy his rapid rise in WWE has been:

"Being here now and finally debuting on NXT, and now I’m challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship Saturday at In Your House. It has been a crazy two years, but a very good kind of crazy." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Over the past few weeks, Gacy has made the life of the champion absolute hell, with the challenger looking to break down Breakker's mental barrier. However, the question on everyone's mind is whether a new NXT Champion will be crowned this Saturday at In Your House.

