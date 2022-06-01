Joe Gacy vows to dethrone Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at In Your House

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Joe Gacy once again played mind games with Bron Breakker and vowed to defeat him for the coveted title.

During the show, Gacy was shown in a dark room with his druids, and he ran down the history of Breakker's life. He stated that he learned all of that backstory from WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, who is Bron's father.

He added that he's coming for the NXT Championship at In Your House, and if Bron gets disqualified on Saturday night, Joe Gacy will become the new champion. Breakker was furious while being interviewed by Mac Mitchell backstage.

The lights began flickering in the room, and Bron grabbed the television set and was about to toss it before composing himself. He added that he's coming for Gacy's head and will retain the title at the premium live event.

The two stars collided for the title at NXT Spring Breakin' on Tuesday, May 3rd, and Bron Breakker emerged victorious. However, things became heated after Joe Gacy kidnapped Rick Steiner.

At In Your House, a new champion could be crowned, as Bron could lose the bout via disqualification. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

