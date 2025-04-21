Joe Hendry breaks silence after losing to Randy Orton in 3 minutes at WrestleMania 41 

Joe Hendry had plenty to celebrate at WrestleMania 41 as he got to face Randy Orton in front of a packed Las Vegas crowd. The TNA World Champion has now addressed the chance to perform at The Show of Shows on his X/Twitter account.

After Randy Orton's match against Kevin Owens got canceled for Mania 41, plenty of replacement options began doing the rounds on the internet. While some expected SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to lace up his boots again, others believed former AEW stars Rusev or Aleister Black could be returning to face Orton.

However, none of this came true as it was Joe Hendry who came out as the mystery opponent to a massive pop from the crowd. Though he lost to Orton in just over three minutes after an RKO spot for the ages, it's safe to say getting to appear in such a huge crowd has raised his stock in the business.

Joe Hendry has now addressed his WrestleMania debut on his X account, where he seemed undeterred by the match's outcome. Check out his tweet below:

"I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania," wrote Hendry.

Going by his rising popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Joe Hendry more often on WWE's programming in the coming months.

