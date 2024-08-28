Joe Hendry finally breaks silence following massive Randy Orton moment in WWE

Randy Orton's return to WWE RAW has been nothing less than phenomenal. The Viper appeared on the latest edition of the red brand as well, making several headlines with his powerful promo.

However, while making his entrance, Orton pointed at a fan sign featuring TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry and stated that he believed in the latter. The moment grabbed a lot of attention from fans around the world and has now caught Hendry's eyes as well.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, the 36-year-old star reacted to this moment involving The Viper on RAW. The Scottish star sent a two-word message expressing his gratitude at the fact that Randy, like millions of fans and several stars in WWE, believed in Hendry.

"Randy Believes," Joe Hendry shared.

Check out Hendry's tweet below:

Joe Hendry is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024 with Trick Williams as the Special Guest Referee. A win could be a massive career-defining moment for the 36-year-old star.

Will Randy Orton claim his 15th World Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024?

Randy Orton is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

In the past few weeks, The Viper has addressed redefining his legacy and winning his 15th World Championship multiple times. Randy wants his name etched on The Ring General's prized possession and believes that he will defeat the champion in Berlin, Germany.

While Gunther would mark his first title defense following his win at SummerSlam 2024, it clearly won't be easy for Orton to defeat The Ring General in front of German fans. However, with The Legend Killer's bold promos in the past few weeks, the result of the match feels unpredictable. Only time will tell what happens when both men collide on Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

