Former WWE Champion shares his experience of working with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion
Modified Mar 11, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Former WWE Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield recently looked back on his experience working with Roman Reigns, the current WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns is arguably the top superstar in the company right now. He has held the title for over 500 days, and he'll face Brock Lesnar in a high-profile Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 38. This contest is being billed as the biggest WrestleMania bout in WWE history.

During this week’s episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,” JBL revealed that he once worked with Roman Reigns as his agent. Bradshaw opined that, even several years ago, the SmackDown star had a great mind for the business.

“I worked as an agent for just a few months and it drove me nuts and I had to quit," said Bradshaw. "Roman was probably the smartest guy I worked with that entire time. Roman is a brilliant guy. I would sit down with him. He had a mind for the business. He had a mind for the match, and this isn’t now. This was back many years ago before all these WrestleMania main events. He was that good."
Paul Heyman met Roman Reigns when the latter was just three years old

Paul Heyman, who serves as Reigns' special counsel, met his client many years before he became the star fans know him as today.

On the Battleground Podcast, Heyman looked back on the first time he met the future megastar.

"Well the first time anybody met him, the human being known as Roman Reigns, it was me, he was three years old holding his father's hand and his father was WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i."(11:10-15:17)
Heyman went on to describe how, even as a young boy, Reigns had the "it" factor, so he knew the latter would be special one day.

Do you think Reigns will win his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments section below!

