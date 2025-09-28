John Cena accused of lying by WWE veteran

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:51 GMT
John Cena on WWE SmackDown (via WWE
John Cena on WWE SmackDown (Image via WWE's website)

A WWE veteran believes John Cena is lying about him doing whatever he's told to do when it comes to his booking. Bully Ray says Cena genuinely wanted Brock Lesnar to beat him at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar defeated Cena convincingly in a match that didn't even last 10 minutes. Cena is now all set to face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on John Cena's statement about doing whatever he's told to do by the higher-ups. Ray feels Cena is lying and he made it clear that he doesn't believe him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am very much convinced after what we talked about with Brock and John, thinking about it a little more, watching John walk out, that John wanted to do that for Brock," he said. "John can say whatever he wants about, 'I don't make the matches, blah, blah, blah, I just do what I'm told.' Yeah, right. Sure, sure, sure. I believe that John on his way out wants to put people over. John is very old school in his thinking and he knows that other people can benefit." [H/T: WrestlingInc]
Ad
Ad

John Cena and AJ Styles' Crown Jewel showdown was booked on social media

It all started when Cena hinted at facing The Phenomenal One before retiring in one of his X posts. He then requested WWE CCO Triple H to make the match happen, and Styles agreed to it as well with a response to Cena's post.

The Game then made the match official via his X handle. Fans are quite excited to see Cena take on one of his greatest opponents one final time before he hangs up his boots and retires from professional wrestling and WWE.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications