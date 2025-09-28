John Cena accused of lying by WWE veteran

A WWE veteran believes John Cena is lying about him doing whatever he's told to do when it comes to his booking. Bully Ray says Cena genuinely wanted Brock Lesnar to beat him at Wrestlepalooza.At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar defeated Cena convincingly in a match that didn't even last 10 minutes. Cena is now all set to face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on John Cena's statement about doing whatever he's told to do by the higher-ups. Ray feels Cena is lying and he made it clear that he doesn't believe him.&quot;I am very much convinced after what we talked about with Brock and John, thinking about it a little more, watching John walk out, that John wanted to do that for Brock,&quot; he said. &quot;John can say whatever he wants about, 'I don't make the matches, blah, blah, blah, I just do what I'm told.' Yeah, right. Sure, sure, sure. I believe that John on his way out wants to put people over. John is very old school in his thinking and he knows that other people can benefit.&quot; [H/T: WrestlingInc]John Cena and AJ Styles' Crown Jewel showdown was booked on social mediaIt all started when Cena hinted at facing The Phenomenal One before retiring in one of his X posts. He then requested WWE CCO Triple H to make the match happen, and Styles agreed to it as well with a response to Cena's post.Triple H @TripleHLINK.@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel…we will. Saturday, October 11 on @espn &amp;amp;amp; @netflix.The Game then made the match official via his X handle. Fans are quite excited to see Cena take on one of his greatest opponents one final time before he hangs up his boots and retires from professional wrestling and WWE.