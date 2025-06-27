John Cena achieves an incredible milestone

John Cena is one of the greatest names to have stepped inside the WWE ring. The 17-time World Champion has been a part of the global wrestling juggernaut for a long time and has now achieved an incredible milestone by completing 23 years with the company.

The Cenation Leader made his WWE TV debut on the June 27 episode of SmackDown, where he accepted Kurt Angle's open challenge and started a new era for the company. He has come a long way since then and is widely regarded as the greatest of all time.

The Unseen 17 is currently on his retirement tour and will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year. He will be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions, where he will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. Cena only has a handful of appearances left after his match against The Best in the World.

John Cena won't be wrestling after his current WWE run

John Cena returned to WWE for a final run earlier this year after making an announcement about his retirement last year. The 17-time World Champion has been a prominent part of TV programming during his farewell tour, but he has less than 20 appearances left.

The Cenation Leader has iterated multiple times that he will be gone for good after his current run. Cena stated the same during his recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert":

"We're in the middle of a retirement tour, a farewell tour, and we are absolutely halfway through. It's been pretty incredible. I think we're getting down to a point where the audience understands that I'm done in December. And professional wrestling and retirement—there's no realism, but I will absolutely be done in December. It was kind of a thing where people didn't understand what was going on, but now we're halfway through it, it's a really good live experience because every audience is different," Cena said. (From 01:13 to 01:43)

Check out the video below:

John Cena has been a heel during the majority of his final run. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes. However, he is expected to turn babyface before hanging up his boots.

