John Cena acknowledges My Hero Academia's movie poster tribute

Has WWE Superstar John Cena gone plus ultra? The third movie for the popular anime franchise My Hero Academia is on its way this summer. However, the movie's poster has anime and wrestling fans alike talking about the tribute to the 16-time WWE World Champion.

The central character in the poster, Izuku Midoriya, known to some as simply Deku, is seen sporting the classic John Cena's "You Can't See Me" pose.

Not only has this been spotted by fans on social media, but Cena himself acknowledged the similarities by posting the movie poster on his Instagram account.

WWE Superstar John Cena's pose goes viral on social media over My Hero Academia poster

Several fans of the anime over the years have made plenty of comparisons to Cena as the character Toshinori Yagi, otherwise known as All Might.

All Might possesses the "one for all" quirk that he gifted to Deku in the first season of the show to carry on the mantel as the world's greatest superhero. Over the years, when talk of a live-action My Hero Academia movie came up, fans have often been known to request Cena play All Might's role.

With the WWE Superstar's career firmly planted in Hollywood at the moment, it surely wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for this to happen in the future if a live-action version of this anime ever comes to fruition.

John Cena recently confirmed that due to him filming the DC television show Peacemaker for HBO Max in Canada, he would be unable to take part in WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. His absence is due to the quarantining restrictions he would have to forewhen travelinging back and forth between the United States and Canada.

Are you disappointed that John Cena won't be part of WrestleMania this year? Would you like to see him do something with My Hero Academia in the future? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.