John Cena addresses The Rock's absence at WrestleMania 41

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41, where he won his record-setting 17th WWE world title. However, The Rock was absent from the proceedings, and Cena has now addressed the situation in a hilarious way.

The Leader of Cenation aligned with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025. It raised hopes that the two could be making several appearances together on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and at the event itself. However, this wasn't meant to be, as The Rock made no other appearance following Elimination Chamber.

Even at WrestleMania 41, where fans expected he would show up, it was only Travis Scott who made his presence felt. Following his win over Cody Rhodes, John Cena was asked about the Hollywood star's absence on the WrestleMania post-show. Cena turned down the question, saying it was "clickbait" and "lazy."

The Rock is one of the busiest actors in the world today, and as such, it's no surprise that he couldn't make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All. That said, fans of John Cena still had plenty to cheer as he dethroned Cody Rhodes via nefarious means.

It remains to be seen if The Final Boss shows up on the RAW after WrestleMania to make up for his absence throughout the 'Mania season.

