John Cena is set to address his WWE return on Monday Night RAW

John Cena made his emphatic return to WWE after the main event of Money in the Bank. The Leader of the Cenation crashed Roman Reigns' victory party following the Tribal Chief's victory over Edge.

Rumors have been flying around about John Cena's potential return for quite some time now, and it was reported earlier last week that Cena was expected to return sometime soon.

Now that he is back, the WWE Universe is wondering exactly what John Cena's plans are for this WWE run.

The popular idea is to have John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This is WWE we are talking about though and plans can change at any time.

However, fans will not be kept in the dark for much longer, as John Cena himself confirmed that he will be kicking off tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW and addressing his return.

"Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises! So many of the WWE Universe have a litteny of questions! Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others. Well I'm not gonna make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night RAW! To tell you my motivations and your not gonna want to miss it!" said John Cena

After his shocking return at WWE #MITB... @JohnCena is NOT going to make you wait for answers!



The Cenation Leader will be LIVE on #WWERaw in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/8hGOZ5Jzir — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

It will be interesting to see what John Cena has to say. Eyes will be glued to screens and fans will be wondering just what Cena's plans are.

John Cena will most likely face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

With John Cena back, there are only one of two ways that WWE can go. Being a bonafide superstar, there is no doubt that Cena will be inserted into the main event picture.

As such, its very likely that Cena will go after either Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley.

However, with rumors swerling around about a possible SummerSlam match between Lashley and Goldberg, it seems more than likely that John Cena will turn towards the Universal Champion.

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

