John Cena was already a major heel once, claims WWE veteran, but fans didn't notice it

John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. However, Natalya claims she knew about this side of The Franchise Player, and many didn't notice it.

John Cena made several appearances on Total Divas, and some fans got to witness another side to him when superstars were welcomed into his home. However, the audience got to witness something much more shocking in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya reacted to the heel turn. She stated The Franchise Player was clearly a heel in Total Divas due to his strict house rule, and many fans didn't notice it as the show catered to a different demographic.

"He's the ultimate babyface. If you look up babyface in the dictionary, John Cena is right next to it. So, it's like nobody expected it unless you watched Total Divas. Listen, I was on every season of Total Divas, and John's house rules were very strict... So I knew there was a heel turn coming from a mile away," Natalya said. (From 02:20 to 02:58)

Cody Rhodes reacted to John Cena's heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, John Cena began his final run as an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he received a reality check in Indianapolis when he lost the Men's Royal Rumble match to Jey Uso.

Earlier this month, he turned heel for the first time in nearly two decades and aligned with The Rock, heading into WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes in Toronto after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion reacted to The Franchise Player's heel turn. The American Nightmare was angry and disappointed in John Cena, as he once saw him as his hero. He ended the segment by calling out Cena using the veteran's own catchphrase.

