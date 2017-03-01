WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella taking on James Ellsworth and Carmella next week on SmackDown Live

Carmella and James Ellsworth will have their task cut out against John Cena and Nikki Bella next week.

by Prityush Haldar News 01 Mar 2017, 09:38 IST

The match was made after Ellsworth and Carmella called Nikki and John ‘phonies’

What’s the story?

The high-profile couple of Nikki Bella and John Cena will be facing Carmella and James Ellsworth in a mixed tag team match next week on SmackDown Live. The match was set up after a backstage segment where Nikki and John were being interviewed by Renee Young.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE dropped a hint on John Cena’s WrestleMania match as he appeared as a guest on Miz TV. The Miz called out John for sucking up to the right people and saying the right things to make his way up to the top of the mountain in WWE.

Things escalated quickly as Maryse and Nikki Bella got involved as well, planting the seeds for a mixed tag match between the couples at WrestleMania 33.

Carmella and James Ellsworth, on the other hand, have had an ongoing storyline about them being friends and Carmella helping him change his look.

The heart of the matter

Carmella and James Ellsworth interrupted the backstage interview and got in Cena and Nikki’s faces.

Ellsworth was at his comedic best when he looked hesitant to call out Nikki because John Cena was standing right there. However, Ellsworth did manage to irk Nikki Bella and John Cena when he called them 'phonies.' Carmella went on to say that their show should be called 'Total Phonies.'

John Cena interrupted at that moment and said that he had a brilliant idea to settle their differences. Cena then challenged Carmella and James Ellsworth to a mixed tag match next week on SmackDown Live.

The match has since been made official.

What’s next?

John Cena and Nikki Bella will unite on-screen as a tag team to take on James Ellsworth and Carmella next week on SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN.

It has been rumoured for weeks that Cena and Nikki will face Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, so Miz and Maryse might be involved in the match between Cena/Bella and Ellsworth/Carmella next week in some capacity to further their feud and build to the match.

Sportskeeda's take

The match is bad news for James Ellsworth. He would be hoping that Carmella does not tag him in.

That would bring him face to face with 16-time World champion John Cena. Ellsworth looked hesitant talking up to Cena during the promo, and things will not get any better for the ‘Man with Two Hands.’

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com