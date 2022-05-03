John Cena announces interesting new business venture 

WWE legend John Cena has announced his involvement in an exciting new business enterprise, as confirmed by the star himself.

Cena has been off WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 but has featured in several film projects like Peacemaker. However, his acting career is not the only thing keeping the Leader of the Cenation busy in his time away from the ring. The 16-time WWE Champion is co-founding a new cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne.

The brand will release a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails later this month. Each drink in the new line will be associated with a different celebrity, with Cena being one of them. The Doctor of Thuganomics has talked about the positive experiences with Thomas Ashbourne.

“I got a lot of my business education after the [WWE] events, being able to sit with the people I’ve watched and admired and we’ve shared beer and bourbon and a bunch of stories. That actually brought me here,” Cena said (H/T Bloomberg)

John Cena @JohnCena



bloomberg.com/news/articles/… A new approach to one of my favorite pastimes: the opportunity to spend more time with friends and loved ones over a delicious spirit. A toast to @ThomasAshbourne ! 🥃 A new approach to one of my favorite pastimes: the opportunity to spend more time with friends and loved ones over a delicious spirit. A toast to @ThomasAshbourne! 🥃bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

What other celebrities have joined John Cena in the deal?

As mentioned earlier, John Cena is not the only celebrity associated with the new line of Thomas Ashbourne cocktails.

Other big names like Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, actress Vannessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson, and rapper Playboi Carti will also have their own drinks. CEO of Thomas Ashbourne, Cara Kamenev, recently explained how all celebrity endorsers share a similar mentality.

“These are not influencer deals, and these are not promotional or pay-for-post or anything like that. It was important to us that everyone came at it with an ownership mentality,” Kamenev added

According to reports, Cena's drink will be "Old Fashioned." Other drinks include the cosmopolitan, the margarita, and a wine & vodka mix.

What do you think of John Cena's new business endeavor? Will you be trying one of the drinks? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

