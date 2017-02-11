WWE News: John Cena apologised to AJ Styles the night after Royal Rumble

John Cena told Styles that he was one of the best WWE Superstars on the current roster.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 11 Feb 2017, 11:58 IST

The Leader of Cenation with the Phenomenal one

What’s the story?

WWE Champion John Cena recently appeared on ESPN SportsCentre’s "Off The Top Rope" segment with Jonathan Coachman where he praised AJ Styles and explained how the latter inspired him to push harder in the ring.

This is what Cena told Styles the night after their match at the Royal Rumble:

“The night after the match, I told him I was sorry and I told him that I was wrong about the way that I viewed him. I think that he is one of, if not the best WWE superstars who steps in that ring on a nightly basis.”

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena became the WWE Champion for the 16th time after he defeated The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble. With that, the leader of Cenation equalled the legendary feat of Ric Flair for most title reigns.

AJ Styles will now have a chance to regain his title at Elimination Chamber on February the 12th.

The heart of the matter

John Cena appeared on Coachman’s show to unveil the latest video package for the Elimination Chamber. During the conversation, Cena recognised Styles’ contributions to Pro Wrestling and reaffirmed his ability to bring out the best in his competitors.

Earlier this week, Cena appeared on the SmackDown post-show Talking Smack and insisted that Styles was the only competitor that he was watching out for, heading into the Elimination Chamber.

He asserted that Styles and himself were a level above the rest of the competition and proclaimed themselves as the Micheal Jordan of Pro Wrestling. In case you missed it, here is the video of this segment:

What’s next?

John Cena will defend his title against five other Superstars namely AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and The Miz in a traditional Elimination Chamber match this Sunday. The winner of the match would be challenged by Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33 in April.

This is SmackDown’s last exclusive PPV before the Showcase of Immortals, Wrestlemania.

Sportskeeda’s take

John Cena’s feud with AJ Styles was arguably the best feud of 2016. Not only did the two veterans produce stellar matches, the storyline and promos leading up to the matches were also top-notch.

Cena recognising the talent of Styles and showcasing a high level of professionalism just goes on to show the person he is and he must be applauded for that.

