John Cena apologized to massive WWE star at Elimination Chamber, and it's not Cody Rhodes

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:17 GMT
Cena hugging Cody before the shocking moment (via WWE's X)

John Cena apologized to a top WWE Superstar at tonight's Elimination Chamber PLE. Cena said sorry to CM Punk before making him pass out to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match at tonight's PLE.

Cena has finally turned heel. The greatest good guy in WWE history has finally turned to his dark side and is now gunning for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE title.

Minutes before John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, he defeated CM Punk to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Before submitting Punk to win the match, Cena apologized to his former rival in a heartfelt moment.

The Rock later answered a bunch of media questions at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference and opened up about Cena's heel turn. Here's what he said:

"Storyline or no storyline. Fiction or not fiction. What you guys felt out there tonight was decades of what John has experienced, both as a performer and a human being. I've had conversations with John, I know what his 'why' is going into this, and it is so incredibly moving and compelling. He's talked to me about it, and 'this is why I'm doing what I'm doing tonight'."

Now that John Cena is FINALLY a heel, one wonders if he will succeed in taking down Cody Rhodes and become a 17-time world champion.

Edited by Arsh Das
