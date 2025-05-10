John Cena assaulted by fan on WWE SmackDown

John Cena was assaulted by a fan on WWE SmackDown earlier tonight. He addressed the situation immediately, as he verbally lashed out at the fans.

Ad

In the past, garbage being thrown at wrestlers who turned heel was nothing strange. Every long-time wrestling fan knows of it, with instances such as when WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan joined the nWo as the third man standing out.

However, in recent years, the practice fizzled down and eventually stopped. Unfortunately, that didn't stop a fan from assaulting John Cena with a bottle today. Thankfully, it bounced off the ring before hitting him and did not result in any kind of injury.

Ad

Trending

The star was not happy about being hit with the bottle either. He made it clear as he took a shot at the fans that this was not appropriate behavior and continued to mock them. Whether security approached the fan who threw the bottle is not known at this time. Presumably, if the culprit was spotted by security, he would have been addressed or removed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are no further updates for now, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any updates on the assault on John Cena with the bottle.

In the meantime, the star will be focused on his match against Randy Orton, as the two meet at WWE Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More