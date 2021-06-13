John Cena awkwardly breaks silence on WWE SummerSlam return rumors

Rumors of John Cena returning for a major match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 have been doing the rounds for the last couple of weeks. Reports from multiple outlets have suggested that WWE is planning to have John Cena face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of this year's SummerSlam, which is set to take place on August 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

John Cena is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie F9, the latest installment of the highly successful Fast & Furious franchise. As part of the media tour, the 16-time world champion of WWE recently sat down for an interview with Tara Hitchcock during which she caught Cena off guard, asking him what he would be doing on August 21, the date for WWE SummerSlam.

John Cena casually replied “Hopefully, enjoying the summer. I don’t know.” Hitchcock then further asked if he would be in Las Vegas before directly mentioning SummerSlam. John Cena laughed and said "That was a good way to do that!” and then added that he has a lot on his plate and doesn't want to raise any expectations if he can't fulfill them. WWE on FOX's Twitter account posted the clip from the video.

John Cena's last WWE appearance

John Cena has been completely focused on his Hollywood career in the last few years and rarely shows up on WWE TV. John Cena last appeared for WWE at last year's WrestleMania 36 where he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a bizarre cinematic-styled Firefly Funhouse match.

Fans are very excited to see John Cena return and possibly go up against heel Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has been in a different league since last year. The two have faced each other previously, but the dynamics would be very different this time around.

