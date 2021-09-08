The reason John Cena believes Vince McMahon to be the best actor in WWE

Nowadays, the WWE Universe is more accustomed to seeing John Cena on the silver screen than in a WWE ring. The 16-time world champion is a major star in Hollywood and has been acclaimed for portraying diverse characters as an actor.

Cena recently appeared as a guest on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast to disbout his role in the Amy Schumer film 'Trainwreck' which was released in 2015.

It goes without saying that WWE and professional wrestling in particular played a part in honing Cena's skills as an actor. Since WWE blends action with theatricality, the West Newbury native was asked to name his favorite actor in the company.

Cena immediately cited Vince McMahon as the best actor in WWE, particularly for portraying the evil Mr. McMahon character during the height of the Attitude Era:

Vince McMahon. This is his thing and he took it from being a regional thing to national and global. He gets it because he created it. The way he walks, the way he talks, his run as the Chairman in the middle of the Attitude Era, evil Vince, he’s made for it. And he gets it. Like he puts ego and self aside and goes out there and gives everything to it.

John Cena set to appear on Super SmackDown

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at this year's SummerSlam where he unsuccessfully challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title in the main event.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

Cena's next appearance will be this Friday at Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It remains to be seen if Friday's appearance will be the last time we see John Cena in WWE for 2021.

Have we seen the last of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns? #SmackDown https://t.co/XR2iZTNDXb — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 7, 2021

